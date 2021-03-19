Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,019 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MRC Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

MRC Global stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.