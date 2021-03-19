DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DURECT by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.12 million, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.