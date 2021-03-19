Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

DLTH opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $444.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

