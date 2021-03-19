Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 527.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 44.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 589,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

