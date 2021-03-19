Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

DCO opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

