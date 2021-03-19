Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.84

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as high as C$22.90. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.71, with a volume of 86,188 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

