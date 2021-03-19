DouYu International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,642% compared to the average daily volume of 401 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

