Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

