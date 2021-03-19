Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE D traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.22. 33,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

