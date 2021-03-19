Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

