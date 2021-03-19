Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Shares of DG stock opened at $178.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $135.04 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

