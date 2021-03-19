Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1,819.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

NYSE:DG traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.07. The stock had a trading volume of 113,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,915. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $135.04 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

