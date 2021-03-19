DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.16.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $204.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.23. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,623,262 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

