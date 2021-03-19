Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0879 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Dock has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $57.80 million and $16.63 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.96 or 0.00624658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

