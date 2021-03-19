Discovery Fund Lp Harbert Sells 444,768 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ENZ opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

