Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIISY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy.

DIISY stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

