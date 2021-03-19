Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

