Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.06.

APPS stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

