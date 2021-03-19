Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Mizuho

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

