Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $894,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $943,060 over the last ninety days. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

