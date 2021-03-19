DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.14.

DRH opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

