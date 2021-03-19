Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,828.19

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,828.19 ($36.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,052 ($39.87). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,033 ($39.63), with a volume of 2,469,737 shares changing hands.

DGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,966.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,828.19. The firm has a market cap of £70.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

