Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

