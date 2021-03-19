Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTCWY. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

