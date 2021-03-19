Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 108117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of research firms have commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

