Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
