Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

