Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€67.50” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €63.80 ($75.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.85 and its 200-day moving average is €45.66. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.