Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€67.50” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLG. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.14 ($74.28).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €63.80 ($75.06) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.66.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

