Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €88.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €74.04 ($87.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.31 and a 200 day moving average of €59.89.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.