Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 899,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 735,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Denbury stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.