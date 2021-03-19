Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

