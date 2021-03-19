Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 7.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.87. 955,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 997,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $12,289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.