Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE DDF opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
