Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE DDF opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

