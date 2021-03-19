DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00005357 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $966,473.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00065135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00139154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.06 or 0.00658387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,386,427 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

