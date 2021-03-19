DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

