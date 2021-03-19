David Linetsky Sells 48,482 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $330,142.08.

PHR stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

