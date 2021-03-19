Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $885,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,728.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

