Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $574.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00626994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.