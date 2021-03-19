Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,529,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,501,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

