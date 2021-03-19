DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.43 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00011189 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $107.93 million and $12.43 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

