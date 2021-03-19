Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

NYSE DAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

