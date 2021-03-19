Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $156.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.