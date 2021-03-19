Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Lowered to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,277,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

