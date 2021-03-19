Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $1,173,735. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,181,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

