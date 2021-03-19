CWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

