CWM Advisors LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

NYSE WTS opened at $120.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

