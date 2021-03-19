CWM Advisors LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

