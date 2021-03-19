CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $169.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

