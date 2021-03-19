CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 8,581 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $64.08 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

