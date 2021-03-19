CWM Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

